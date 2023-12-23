Nissan Stadium and Upper Deck Announce Fan Experience in 2024

Nissan Stadium and Upper Deck Golf announced fans can experience an exclusive golfing opportunity on March 8-9, 2024. Bookings begin in February 2024, but Nissan Stadium insiders can sign-up for early access tee times by visiting www.upperdeckgolfing.com/nissanstadium.

“We are always looking for unique ways to transform Nissan Stadium and offer our fans new experiences to share with friends and family. Upper Deck Golf is the perfect partner to help execute that vision,” said Nissan Stadium Vice President of Stadium Events and Experience, Ashlee Stokely. “This dynamic event provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity for golfers of all skill levels. We encourage fans to join the VIP waitlist today.”

In this exclusive experience, fans will have the opportunity to play a round of golf throughout Nissan Stadium leading down to custom greens on the field. Attendees can look forward to a variety of drinks and food available throughout the stadium as well as a Clubhouse Bar with additional golfing challenges. Standard clubs will be available in each tee box, but guests are welcome to bring their own clubs, excluding drivers and fairway metals.

“Upper Deck Golf offers an exclusive experience for fans inside some of the most iconic stadiums and ballparks across the country,” said Upper Deck Golf Co-Founder Brian Graham. “Guests will have the chance to play a round of golf in Nissan Stadium while enjoying cold drinks, food and great music.”

Upper Deck Golf provides standard and VIP tee times with time availability starting at 7 a.m. and will go as late as 9 p.m. Times will be offered in two, two to 12 player increments. VIP experiences will include additional perks including extra golf balls, a driving challenge, a putting challenge and more.

Tee times are limited and expected to sell out quickly. Booking will be available to the public in February 2024, but the waitlist is available to join now. To learn more information about joining the waitlist, visit www.upperdeckgolfing.com/nissanstadium.