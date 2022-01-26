Nissan Recalls Over 600K Rogue SUVS Due to Electrical Connector Issues

Andrea Hinds
Photo from KBB

Nissan is recalling 688,946 Rogue SUVs because the electrical connector for the under dash harness may corrode if water or salt collects in the area. This corrosion can cause power failures and increases the risk of fire. The affected cars are Nissan Rogues from 2014 to 2016.

According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), corrosion in the electrical connector can cause the following:

  • Power window/seat failure
  • All-wheel drive warning light illumination
  • Battery drainage
  • Electrical Connector damage increases the risk of fire

Letters to owners are expected to be mailed out March 2, 2022.

Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-867-7669. Nissan’s number for this recall is R21B9.Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

