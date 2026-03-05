Nine Months After a Fire Forced It to Close, Nashville’s Main Library Gets Ready to Reopen

The Nashville Public Library has been closed since June 2025 due to a fire. But the wait is almost over for the library to reopen.

Stating on social media, they shared, “The independent restoration company leading the reopening process at the Main Library has taken a significant step toward setting a reopen date, which is now tentatively scheduled for Monday, March 30, resuming normal weekday operating hours of 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.”

It continued, “This date is still tentative, pending a final Fire Marshal and Metro Codes inspection required before Library staff can reoccupy the building.”

Details for Opening Day are as follows:

Customers will be able to access all public areas of the Main Library, except for the Conference Center area.

Customers can visit the building, browse the collection, check out materials, sign up for library cards, and use public computers and WiFi.

The Main Library will not offer any events/programming on reopening day.

Customers can also place holds on books and materials to pick up at Main beginning on reopening day.

If you have an item currently on hold at a branch location and wish to transfer it to Main, please speak with staff at that location.

But it seems you will have to wait a little longer to park at the library. The garage is owned by the Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) and operated by the Nashville Downtown Partnership (NDP). NDP and Parking Management Company (PMC) staff are directing customers to alternative parking locations, and customers are encouraged to use the nearby 4th and Commerce Street Garage at 147 4th Ave North.

