NIL Merchandise Now Available for Blue Raider Athletics

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A partnership between MTSU Athletics, the Brandr Group, and Athlete’s Thread will offer Blue Raider student-athletes licensed NIL opportunities throughout the year. Blue Raider student-athletes who have opted in through the Brandr group rights program will earn royalties from the sale of customizable gear and jerseys featuring their name and number combined with the official MTSU Athletics logo.

This opportunity is currently available for the fall sports programs which will be followed by the winter and spring sports student-athletes. Between football, soccer and volleyball, over 100 student-athletes have already registered, and their personalized jerseys and products are now available for purchase.

“We are so excited to partner with the Brandr Group and Athlete’s Thread to offer customized apparel year-round for MTSU fans to support their favorite Blue Raider student-athletes,” said Lee De Leon, Deputy Athletic Director at Middle Tennessee State University. “This is another exciting initiative to enhance our NIL activities for current Blue Raiders.”

Karthik Shanadi, CEO of Athlete’s Thread, expressed his enthusiasm about this collaboration, stating, “We’re thrilled to join forces with Middle Tennessee State University in our partnership. Athlete’s Thread is dedicated to supporting athletes and amplifying their brands. We’re excited to expand our offerings in the coming weeks to all sports and all athletes.”

Blue Raider Fans can view and purchase the collection here: https://athletesthread.com/pages/mtsu

This collaboration between Athlete’s Thread and MTSU marks an exciting milestone, adding to Athlete’s Thread’s impressive portfolio of partnerships. With a rapidly growing list of over 100 colleges and 10,000 student athletes, Athlete’s Thread continues to pave the way for athletes to leverage their individual brands and connect with their fans on a personal level.

About Athlete’s Thread:

Athlete’s Thread may be a new brand, but the people behind Athlete’s Thread are not new to the licensed custom apparel industry. Athlete’s Thread is within the Threadly Brand family, which encompasses Greek House, College Thread, Threadly, and Athlete’s Thread. Threadly has been a company in the licensing apparel industry since 2013, and Athlete’s Thread is the newest addition to the family, focusing on NIL merchandise for every athlete.

Source: MTSU Sports

