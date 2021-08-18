Nike to Open at Fifth + Broadway

Nike, the fitness apparel brand, is expected to open at Fifth + Broadway in downtown Nashville, reports Nashville Business Journal.

While the exact location of the new Nike store hasn’t been revealed, they plan to have a sizable amount of space.

Fifth & Broadway is also home to the first downtown Nashville Apple location, Justin Timberlake-backed The Twelve Thirty Club, Slim & Husky, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream, Sixty Vines, and more.