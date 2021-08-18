Nike to Open at Fifth + Broadway

While the exact location of the new Nike store hasn’t been revealed, they plan to have a sizable amount of space.
Crissy Cassetty, director of economic development for the Nashville Downtown Partnership, told the Nashville Business Journal, “A brand like Nike coming to downtown Nashville further raises the ceiling of all the amazing brands we already have, and it has the potential to attract even more great retailers to the area,” Cassetty said. “We’ve always said that having a healthy mix of national, regional, and local retailers is our ultimate goal. A brand like Nike amplifies all of downtown Nashville’s economic development efforts.”
Fifth & Broadway is also home to the first downtown Nashville Apple location, Justin Timberlake-backed The Twelve Thirty Club, Slim & Husky, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream, Sixty Vines, and more.
