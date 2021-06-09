Night Ranger to Headline Sounds on the Grounds This Fall

Dickson County Chamber and Zaxby’s proudly announce the 2nd Annual Sounds on the Grounds, slated for Saturday, October 16 at Dickson County Fairgrounds,1053 TN-47, Dickson. NIGHT RANGER will headline the concert with very special guests Bones Owens and Rob Leines.

Corey Albert, Executive Director of the Dickson County Chamber, said, “Last year we presented a sold-out drive-in concert featuring Craig Morgan. The response was incredible. We’re excited to build on the success of that concert and establish an annual, signature event right here in Dickson. We’re thrilled to have NIGHT RANGER as our headliner for Sounds on the Grounds.”

With more than 17 million albums sold worldwide, over 3500 live performances, and a radio audience that exceeds 1 Billion. Night Ranger has both epitomized and transcended the arena rock sound and style well beyond that era. With multiple songs that have significantly impacted popular culture, Night Ranger continues to expand their ever-growing fan base. The band is proof that powerful songs, plus accomplished musicians is the perfect formula for continued success.

Tickets may be purchased as VIP reserved pods for 4 people or as 2 or 4-person GA tickets. Advance prices range from $34.50 to $74.50 per person. Prices increase day of the show if tickets are available. Capacity is limited. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets ASAP.

Albert continued, “In addition to the main stage concert, we’ll have a side stage with local bands, food trucks, and activities throughout the day prior to gates opening for the concert at 4pm. The day will be filled with fun, food, activities, music, and excitement… truly an experience for the whole family.”

Alcohol will not be available for purchase at the event. However, coolers are permitted at the concert. There is a $25 cooler fee per cooler. Cooler fee ‘tickets’ may be purchased online when purchasing concert tickets. Coolers cannot exceed 28-quart capacity and are subject to security check. Glass bottles are prohibited.

Albert summarized, “Our vision for Sounds on the Grounds is for it to become an annual destination for folks from all across the region. Come spend a weekend with us in Dickson County and enjoy all we have to offer.”

Purchase your tickets here.