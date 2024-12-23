NICU at Williamson Medical Receives First Donor Breast Milk

The neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Williamson Medical Center has

received its first delivery of pasteurized donor human milk (PDHM) from Mothers’ Milk

Bank of Tennessee. PDHM donated breast milk that has been screened, pooled, and

tested so that it can be dispensed to medically fragile and vulnerable infants.

“This partnership will ensure a ready supply of donor milk for sick and vulnerable infants in

our NICU, shortening the time it takes to receive critical milk supplies and improving

outcomes for our smallest patients,” said Erica Phillips, Williamson Health Neonatal Service

Line Coordinator. “Having access to donated breast milk will allow us to keep babies who

need this support in our NICU, which also takes the burden of traveling outside of our

community for the baby to receive care away from parents.”

Mothers’ Milk Bank of Tennessee is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit milk bank. The organization

screens mothers prior to accepting their breast milk donations. Donor mothers deliver their

breast milk frozen to one of over 20 collection sites across the state. Their donations are

then delivered to the organization’s pasteurization facility in Murfreesboro, TN. There, the

lab team filters, mixes, bottles, pasteurizes and cultures donated breast milk before

distributing the donor milk to hospitals in Tennessee.

“We are thrilled to increase the access of safe, pasteurized donor human breast milk with

our new partnership with Williamson Health,” said Susan Campbell, MD, IBCLC, and

Executive Director of Mothers’ Milk Bank of Tennessee.

The Williamson Medical Center NICU received the first batch of donor milk from Mothers’

Milk Bank of Tennessee for Lily Hudson’s newborn son, Bo, who had been delivered early at

34 weeks. The new mom was elated that her baby was the first Williamson Medical Center

patient to receive donor breast milk. Donated milk will now be on hand for any patients

who need it.

“It’s amazing to know that my baby got the best nutrients he can get in the NICU when I

couldn’t give it to him,” said Hudson.

“Having this donor milk in house is another way that we are living out our mission to

provide more services for our patients close to home,” added Phillips. “This is something

we’ve been working on as part of our continued commitment to elevating excellence in all

that we do – from our tiniest of patients all the way up.”

Since opening on November 17, 2021, Mothers’ Milk Bank of Tennessee has collected breast milk from more than 900 donors and dispensed over 700,000 feedings to Tennessee

hospitals. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a milk donor, please visit

milkbanktn.org.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email