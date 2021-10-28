NHS Volleyball Wins Third Consecutive State Championship

Nolensville High’s varsity volleyball team is returning to Williamson County with their third consecutive State championship and their first title in the Class AAA division.

Nolensville High faced off against Ravenwood High in the finals on Friday, October 22, and won three straight sets to claim victory. Previously, NHS has been part of the Class AA division, but the team moved into the more competitive Class AAA for the 2021-22 season.

The NHS team, coached by Brett Young, includes Avery Young, Maymie Guthrie, Sydney Bloedorn, Ella Sylvester, Maggie Rickert, Ellie Tant, Madeline McNeely, Caroline Johnston, Peyton Neal, Katie Hammonds, Paisley Layton, Maggie Allred, Marlee Holden, Kaira Knox and Bella Martin. The team finished their season with a win-loss record of 43-4.

“I am so proud of our team and so excited for our school and community,” said Young. “What a great first year in Class AAA. Stepping into the toughest district in the state and the highest class of volleyball this year, our girls never flinched. I could not be any more proud of what they accomplished this season.”

The Ravenwood High varsity volleyball team, coached by Abbey West, includes Kennedy Riggs, Kaleigh Barrett, Abby Chadwick, Tanya Sichling, Bella LePore, Mackenzie Bidwell, Avery LePore, Natalie Allen, Ali Mullendore, Ellie Kimpel, Lana Gruver, Reghan Grimes, Reaghan Larkin and Emily Birrell. The RHS team brought home the runner up trophy.