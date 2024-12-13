NFL Week 15 Preview: Bengals Visit Titans

In a matchup of teams seeking to salvage their disappointing seasons, the Cincinnati Bengals (5-8) travel to Nissan Stadium to face the Tennessee Titans (3-10) on Sunday afternoon. While both teams’ playoff hopes have dimmed, this contest features intriguing storylines and a fascinating tactical matchup between the NFL’s top passing offense and its stingiest pass defense.

Contrasting Styles Collide

The Bengals, despite their struggles, continue to air it out effectively, leading the NFL with 271 passing yards per game. However, they’ll face their stiffest test yet against a Titans secondary that has surrendered a league-low 175 passing yards per game. This strength-versus-strength battle could determine the outcome, especially with Cincinnati’s ground game ranking near the bottom of the league at just 90 yards per contest.

For Tennessee, offensive production has been a significant challenge throughout 2024. The Titans rank 30th in scoring (17.5 points per game) and 29th in passing yards. Rookie quarterback Will Levis has shown flashes of potential, throwing for 1,827 yards and 12 touchdowns, but consistency remains elusive for the young signal-caller.

Injury Concerns

Both teams enter Week 15 managing significant injuries. The Bengals’ offense could be hampered by Joe Burrow being limited in practice with a wrist injury, while key protector Orlando Brown Jr. (fibula) hasn’t practiced. For the Titans, running back Tony Pollard’s ankle injury could severely impact their ground game, which has been one of their few reliable offensive weapons this season.

Recent History

The teams’ last meeting in October 2023 saw Tennessee dominate in a 27-3 victory, but Cincinnati had won the previous three matchups, including a dramatic playoff victory in January 2022. The all-time series remains closely contested, with Tennessee holding a slight 41-37-1 edge.

Keys to Victory

For Cincinnati to justify their 5-point favorite status, they’ll need to:

Protect their limited quarterback against Tennessee’s pass rush

Find creative ways to establish the run game to maintain offensive balance

Convert in the red zone against a bend-but-don’t-break Titans defense

Tennessee’s path to an upset includes:

Exploiting Cincinnati’s 29th-ranked scoring defense

Maintaining their excellent pass coverage against the Bengals’ talented receiving corps

Controlling time of possession to keep Cincinnati’s offense off the field

The Bottom Line

While neither team’s season has gone according to plan, this matchup presents an opportunity for both sides to build momentum heading into 2025. The contrasting strengths of these teams, combined with the desperation of their situations, could produce a more compelling contest than their records might suggest.

The game kicks off at 1:00 PM ET at Nissan Stadium, with Cincinnati favored by 5 points and an over/under of 47.0 points.

