Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in May 2020.

May 1

Awesome Animals (S1)

Birth of Europe (S1)

Bride of Boogedy

Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (S1)

CAR SOS (S1 – S7)

Disney Kirby Buckets (S1-S3)

George of the Jungle

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco

How to Play Baseball

In Beaver Valley

Lost Treasures of Egypt (S1)

Love & Vets (S1)

Nature’s Half Acre

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Prairie Dog Manor (S1)

Primal Survivor (S1-S4)

The Princess Bride

Prowlers of the Everglades

Secrets of the Zoo

Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa

Survive the Tribe (S1)

United States of Animals (S1)

Unlikely Animal Friends (S3)

Water Birds

Be Our Chef Episode 106 – “Slimy Yet Satisfying”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 711 – “Shattered”

Disney Family Sundays Episode 126 – “Star Wars: Clock”

One Day At Disney Episode 122

Prop Culture Series Premiere – All 8 Episodes Available

May 2

John Carter

May 4

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Series Premiere Episode 101 – “Directing”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Series Finale Episode 712 – “Victory and Death”

May 8

Be Our Chef Episode 107- “Anyone Can Cook”

Disney Family Sundays Episode 127 – “Star Wars: Hanging Art”

One Day At Disney Episode 123 – “Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 102 – “Legacy”

Disney Insider Episode 105 – “Running through Disney, Sorcerer’s Arena, Opening the Archives”

May 15

Fury Files

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Be Our Chef Episode 108 – “Worth Melting For”

Disney Family Sundays Episode 128 “Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass”

One Day At Disney Episode 124 “Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 103 – “Cast”

It’s A Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Series Premiere Episode 101 – “Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs”

May 22

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story

Disney Just Roll with It (S1)

Disney Mech-X4 (S1-2)

Disney Vampirina (S2)

Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Heartland Docs, DVM (S1)

Hello, Dolly!

Marvel’s Future Adventures (S2)

The Big Fib Series Premiere – All 15 Episodes Available

Be Our Chef Episode 109 – “Tiana’s Place”

Disney Family Sundays Episode 129 – “Bambi: Lanterns”

One Day At Disney Episode 125 “Ed Fritz: Imagineering Ride Engineer”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 104 – “Technology”

It’s A Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Episode 102 – “Dogs & Cheetahs & Companion Dogs”

May 29

Disney Doc McStuffins (S5)

Disney Gabby Duran & the Unsittables (S1)

Disney The Evermoor Chronicles (S1-2)

Mickey and the Seal

The Moon-Spinners

Violetta (S2)

Be Our Chef Episode 110 – “Woody’s Lunchbox”

Disney Family Sundays Episode 130 – “Nightmare Before Christmas: Candy Bowl”

One Day At Disney Episode 126 – “Jerome Ranft: Pixar Sculpton”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 105 – “Practical”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Episode 103 – “Macot Dogs & Guide Dogs for Runners”