Next on Disney+ August 2020

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in August 2020.
August 7
Hidden Kingdoms of China
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits
The Peanuts Movie
UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)
X-Men
Howard – Premiere
Muppets Now Episode 102 – “Fever Pitch”
One Day At Disney Episode 136
Disney Family Sundays Series Finale Episode 140 – “Goofy: Pencil Cup”
Pixar In Real Life Episode 110 – “WALL·E: BnL Pop-up Shop
August 14
Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)
Ant-Man and the Wasp
India’s Wild Leopards
Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)
Nature Boom Time (S1)
Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (S1)
Scuba Sam’s World (S1)
Spaced Out (S1)
T.O.T.S. (S1)
T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. (S1)
The Greatest Showman
Wild Cats of India (S1)
Zombies 2
The One and Only Ivan – Premiere
Muppets Now Episode 103 – “Getting Testy”
Magic Camp Premiere
One Day at Disney Episode 137 – “Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer”
Weird But True! Season Premiere Episode 301- “Dinosaurs”
August 21
Back to the Titanic
Beauty and the Beast
Mars: One Day on the Red Planet
Muppets Now Episode 104 – “Sleep Mode”
One Day At Disney Episode 138 – “Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services”
Weird But True! Episode 302 – “National Parks”
August 28
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Fantastic Four
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe – Premiere
Muppets Now Episode 105 – “The I.T. Factor”
One Day At Disney Episode 139 – “Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director”
Weird But True! Episode 303 – “Farming”