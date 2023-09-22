Newly Remodeled Spring Hill Walmart Supercenter Reopens With New Features, Mural,

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (Sept. 22, 2023) – Walmart customers in Spring Hill were welcomed inside the newly transformed Supercenter at 4959 Main St. this morning as the much-anticipated project is now complete.

The store’s associates marked the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a community celebration. The event was attended by Mayor Jim Hagaman and representatives from Tennessee Children’s Home, Williamson County Children’s Advocacy Center and 431 Ministries.

During this Friday’s celebration, Walmart store manager Martin Padgett highlighted the Supercenter’s transformed departments, as well as the new interactive features now available to customers, including:

New fixtures, LED lighting and flooring throughout the entire store for better line of sight and easier navigation

Refreshed interior and exterior, including paint and signage

Modern, remodeled bathrooms

New mother’s room for a clean, comfortable and private option for nursing mothers

Walmart has created a Vision Center experience designed around the patient that is convenient, comfortable and affordable and offers an assortment of quality eyeglasses and sunglasses with prescription lenses

Front-end transformation with increased numbers of self-checkout lanes and manned registers for customer convenience

“The store improvements bring a more welcoming environment for customers to shop. Increased self-checkout lanes and an improved layout have created a more appealing shopping experience for the Spring Hill community,” Padgett said.

To reinforce Walmart’s dedication to the communities it serves, the store manager presented $5,000 in grants to local nonprofit organizations, including:

$2,000 to Tennessee Children’s Home

$2,000 to 431 Ministries

$1,000 to Williamson County Children’s Advocacy Center

Walmart Community Mural Program is a celebration of communities across America and an important part of a new or newly transformed facility. Inspired by the community and together with every store manager, each mural reflects the local diversity and cultural references. Every mural is a unique, original artwork. Walmart works with NOW Art, a public art agency, to curate and engage artists across the country. Today, community murals are featured in hundreds of Walmart stores, and original artworks are unveiled weekly in newly transformed stores.

Spring Hill’s Walmart transformations are a part of Walmart’s Signature Experience, which seeks to inspire customers and elevate their in-store experience. Upgrades at the Spring Hill Walmart Supercenter include:

Activated corners: Exciting displays are featured at the corners of certain departments to pull customers in and help them touch, feel and become a part of the space, allowing them to discover all that Walmart has to offer.

Elevated departments: Transformed stores feature displays showcasing products that are out of their boxes so customers can imagine fitting them into their daily lives.

More space to discover: Walmart has purposefully created more space for customers to explore and discover the breadth and depth of what their local store has to offer.

Digital touchpoints: These new touchpoints located throughout the store help to communicate to customers the vast range of products and services Walmart offers online through the use of QR codes and digital screens.

For example, in Walmart’s Pets area, a customer may scan the QR code to find additional dog bed options, learn about Walmart’s pet insurance service options or have a 20-pound bag of kibble delivered to their door.

In addition, Spring Hill Walmart customers can save time and money by shopping when, where and how they want. The Spring Hill store offers the following innovations:

Pickup – Walmart’s Pickup option has become a favorite among busy shoppers. It provides the convenience of online shopping and allows them to quickly collect their groceries without stepping out of their vehicles. The best part is that Walmart Grocery

Pickup is completely free of charge. Furthermore, customers using SNAP in most states have the option to avail themselves of the pickup service as well.

Delivery – Walmart’s convenient delivery service is also a hit with customers. Even more, Walmart has now made both pickup and delivery contact-free.

Express delivery – Customers now have the option to have their deliveries made in under two hours.

Walmart Pay – A touch-free way to pay