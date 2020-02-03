Newk’s Eatery, at 7020 Executive Drive in Brentwood, has closed.

A sign was placed on the door alerting customers to the closure.

“This location is closed. Please visit one of our other locations in the Middle Tennessee area.”

It continued by saying, “Thank you for your support of Newk’s Brentwood for the past 4 years. We hope to serve you soon at one of our locations.”

There is one other Williamson County location at 535 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin.

Newk’s was founded in 2004 by the Newcomb family in Jackson Mississippi. There are over 120 locations in sixteen states. To stay current, follow Newk’s Eatery on Facebook here.