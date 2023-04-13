Newk’s Eatery Welcomes Spring with New Offerings

Jackson, MS ( RestaurantNews.com ) As the weather turns warm and the flowers begin to bloom, Newk’s Eatery is giving fans even more reason to be excited about spring with a variety of delectable new salads, soups and desserts.

All five of these limited-time offerings are made from scratch, using only the freshest ingredients and always served with a side of warm hospitality. From April 12 through June 21, guests can head to their favorite Newk’s to enjoy these seasonal selections:

Cranberry & Almond Chicken Salad Sandwich – Scratch-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, fresh tarragon and almonds, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, provolone and mayo on Parisian bread for $9.99.

– Scratch-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, fresh tarragon and almonds, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, provolone and mayo on Parisian bread for $9.99. Pesto Pasta Chicken Caesar Salad – All-natural chicken with a romaine lettuce blend, pesto bowtie pasta, parmesan, pimientos and croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing for $10.99.

– All-natural chicken with a romaine lettuce blend, pesto bowtie pasta, parmesan, pimientos and croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing for $10.99. Southern Salad Duo – Mixed greens, grape tomatoes and croutons topped with a scoop of Newk’s Chicken Salad and a scoop of Cranberry & Almond Chicken Salad. Served with guest’s choice of dressing for $10.49.

– Mixed greens, grape tomatoes and croutons topped with a scoop of Newk’s Chicken Salad and a scoop of Cranberry & Almond Chicken Salad. Served with guest’s choice of dressing for $10.49. Coconut Nut Cake – Fluffy vanilla cake layered with coconut icing and covered in coconut flakes, baked fresh daily in Newk’s very own bakery.

– Fluffy vanilla cake layered with coconut icing and covered in coconut flakes, baked fresh daily in Newk’s very own bakery. Lobster Bisque – A hearty, flavorful seafood broth with cold-water lobster meat, finished with cream and a touch of sherry and garnished with green onions.

“Spring is a time for renewal and fresh starts, and at Newk’s Eatery, we’re thrilled to embrace the season with our limited-time offerings,” said Newk’s Eatery CMO Denise Pedini. “We think these menu items showcase the season’s best and brightest flavors, so we invite everyone to come discover something new at Newk’s.”

In addition to these delicious springtime items, Newk’s is rolling out a permanent addition to the menu – the Cajun Shrimp Comeback Salad. For $12.99, this hearty offering boasts Cajun-seasoned shrimp with mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, eggs, carrots and green onions, tossed in a house-made Mississippi comeback dressing – a creamy dressing made with creole mustard, mayo, chili sauce and a dash of Cajun spices that originated in Jackson.

“At Newk’s, we’re committed to continuously innovating our offerings to give our guests the freshest choices around,” said CMO Denise Pedini. “The new Cajun Shrimp Comeback Salad is not only one of my favorites, it’s extra-special to us because this southern dressing orginates from Jackson, Mississippi where Newk’s was founded.