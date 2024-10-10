Newk’s Eatery Launches New Premium Wraps for Only $9.99

Known for its expansive selection of sandwiches, salads, pizzas, and soups, Newk’s Eatery is adding handheld items to its permanent menu with the launch of an entirely new category: wraps. Starting this fall, Newk’s is offering four delicious wraps, blending fresh ingredients and signature flavors for only $9.99 giving guests extra with every bite.

The introduction of wraps marks a significant evolution in Newk’s core offerings, which have become classic staples over the years. The new category gives guests more portable, on-the-go options that balance convenience and flavor all for a price that will make guests’ wallets happy.

All new wraps come with one of Newk’s famous sides. The lineup includes:

Newk’s “Q” Wrap – The classic flavor combination of chicken, bacon and Swiss is on full display in this flour tortilla filled with a romaine blend and Newk’s signature white BBQ sauce.

– The classic flavor combination of chicken, bacon and Swiss is on full display in this flour tortilla filled with a romaine blend and Newk’s signature white BBQ sauce. Newk’s Chicken Salad Wrap – Chicken Salad is best when it is made from scratch. It’s even better when it is folded inside of a spinach tortilla with a romaine blend and tomatoes.

– Chicken Salad is best when it is made from scratch. It’s even better when it is folded inside of a spinach tortilla with a romaine blend and tomatoes. Newk’s Club Wrap – This flour tortilla is filled with all the good things including ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss, cheddar, romaine blend, tomatoes and honey mustard.

– This flour tortilla is filled with all the good things including ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss, cheddar, romaine blend, tomatoes and honey mustard. Chicken Caesar Wrap – Wrapped in a spinach tortilla, this tasty wrap features savory chicken with parmesan, romaine blend and Caesar dressing.

“Adding wraps to the menu has really been a long time coming,” said Newk’s Chief Marketing Officer Denise Pedini. “With other hand-held items like sandwiches and pizza, as well as our extensive salad selection, we knew that wraps would find a perfect home with us. People are looking for more out of their food. A little extra effort in the kitchen goes a long way at the table. At Newk’s, we give you our best family recipes made with extra love.”

Newk’s isn’t just rolling out the wrap category. The brand is also bringing back some fan-favorite limited-time offers to celebrate the fall season.

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo – A beloved seasonal classic, this warm, hearty dish returns just in time for cooler weather.

– A beloved seasonal classic, this warm, hearty dish returns just in time for cooler weather. Pumpkin Spice Cake – This is a fall favorite that’s baked fresh at Newk’s Bakery in Oxford, Miss, and delivered daily to all Newk’s locations.

Extra With Every Bite embodies Newk’s belief that each and every bite of flavorful creations should be a moment of delight, bursting with exceptional taste and quality. This motto is a friendly invitation into Newk’s home, where the brand pours heart into all culinary creations, serve up joy in generous portions, and delight in the smiles of satisfied guests. In Newk’s kitchens, ‘extra’ is the secret ingredient that makes every meal special.

To explore these new menu items and learn more about Newk’s, visit Newks.com . To sign up for Newk’s Rewards, download the Newk’s Eatery app or visit Newks.com/rewards .

Source: Newk’s

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email