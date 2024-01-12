Newk’s Eatery Celebrates 20 years by Bringing Back ‘old school’ Menu Items

Jan. 10, 2023 – Ever since the first Newk’s Eatery opened in Oxford, Miss., in 2004, the company has operated on the principle that “a little extra effort in the kitchen goes a long way at the table.”

“It’s been a wonderful 20 years,” said Newk’s Founder and Board Member, Chris Newcomb. “When we started in 2004, our focus was giving people fresh, delicious food using our best family recipes, made with extra love – and that’s still what brings us joy 20 years later!”

Today, with almost 100 locations under Newk’s belt, the brand celebrates its two decades of “Extra with Every Bite” by adding special promotions inspired by customers.

Longtime Newk’s fans will rejoice as some of their favorite old-school menu items return. Including The Royal Sandwich featuring roast beef, turkey, and ham, The Debra Pizza featuring pesto sauce and chicken and the Chili Taco Salad, topped with Newk’s Beef Chili that’s a family recipe. Each delicious item will be $10.99 at all Newk’s locations for a limited time – starting January 10th.

In addition, the “Newk’s 20-Year Giveaway” promotion will have six lucky Newk’s Rewards members winning Newk’s for a year. Each entrant must be a Newk’s Rewards member and purchase one entree and one fountain drink between Jan. 10 and March 26. Two lucky winners will be chosen on Wednesday, Jan. 31, Thursday, Feb. 29 and Tuesday, March 26. More details and official rules on newks.com/rewards.

To sign up for Newk’s Rewards, download the Newk’s Eatery app or visit newks.com/rewards.

To learn more about Newk’s, visit newks.com.

