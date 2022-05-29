New York Restaurateur Anthony Scotto Announces First Nashville Concept

Famed New York City restaurateur Anthony Scotto announces the arrival of Luogo, his newest restaurant concept slated to open in Nashville in late 2022 at 211 12th Avenue South.

Following three decades of success at the iconic Fresco by Scotto, Luogo is Anthony Scotto’s first solo venture outside of NYC. Located in The Gulch and named after the Italian word for “the place,” this must-visit destination will focus on upscale, authentic Italian food featuring Scotto’s signature Mediterranean flair and five-star service.

“Like many New Yorkers, my family and I have fallen in love with Music City and its hospitality community—after years of frequent visits, we already feel like Nashville is home,” says Scotto. “We’re looking forward to settling into Nashville’s exciting and dynamic restaurant scene.”

Marrying fine dining with an approachable atmosphere, Luogo will rotate its menu seasonally, offering only the freshest spins on Italian dishes. In lieu of stereotypical red checkered tablecloths, Luogo will serve its menu of comfort classics and coastal inspirations in a modern, elegant setting, with highlights like Grilled Pizza Margherita, Veal & Chicken Bolognese and Eggplant & Zucchini Pie. Aside from dinner service, the restaurant will offer weekend brunch and a weekday power lunch that’s sure to become a Gulch and Music Row staple. As a nod to a longstanding Scotto family tradition, all are welcome to gather around the table at Luogo’s weekly Sunday Supper, which will serve family-style dishes such as Anthony’s world-famous Sunday sauce. Rounding out Luogo’s menu will be a refined dessert selection and extensive wine and cocktail lists.

Operating Fresco by Scotto since November 1993, Anthony Scotto is no stranger to creating a hospitality-driven legacy, earning decades of rave reviews from top critics such as The New York Times, The Wine Spectator and Crains. Anthony is also the co-author of three cookbooks and appears frequently on The TODAY Show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and more. In addition to launching Fresco on the Go, a catering firm that works with charities such as City Meals on Wheels, Anthony has also worked in advisory and consultation roles with the New York Yankees, Brooklyn Nets and Live Nation to help with VIP area hospitality and catering. While he will remain involved with Fresco, Luogo marks a new chapter for him and his wife Theresa, who were inspired to open in Nashville after visiting their daughter over the past five years and immersing themselves in the southern way of life and business. Luogo will be a welcoming neighborhood hotspot, inviting locals and visitors alike to return time and time again for comfort food, cocktails and conviviality.

