New York Dining Destination Philippe Chow to Open in Nashville

Philippe Chow, the legendary New York dining destination celebrated for its Beijing classics, Manhattan glamour and polished hospitality, announced it will open its Nashville location on Oct. 17 in historic Cummins Station in the Gulch, 209 10th Avenue S.

For more than two decades, the New York flagship restaurant has defined the brand’s identity, and its Nashville debut carries that tradition forward. Guests will experience Philippe Chow favorites such as the tableside Peking Duck and cult-favorite Chicken Satay, alongside new dishes created exclusively for Music City.

“Philippe Chow has always represented timeless Beijing cuisine elevated with New York sophistication. Nashville has become one of the country’s most dynamic culinary destinations, and this is the perfect moment to bring our legacy here,” said Abraham Merchant, CEO of Philippe Chow. “Our vision is to create an extraordinarily high-touch dining experience that blends our twenty-year heritage with the warmth and energy of Music City.”

Chef Jason Francisco, who has helmed acclaimed kitchens at Noelle’s Makeready L&L in Nashville and Sugar Palm in Santa Monica, will oversee the kitchen. Executive Chef Philippe Chow, the restaurant’s founder, will collaborate closely with Francisco to honor the brand’s Beijing classics while evolving the menu with new dishes inspired by Nashville’s culinary culture.

“Nashville has long been a city of extraordinary culinary talent and discerning diners, and we are excited to join that tradition,” said Executive Chef Philippe Chow. “With Philippe Chow, we are proud to bring our signature service and dishes into a community that has already set a remarkable standard, and we are here to contribute to it.”

The new restaurant will be led by General Manager Angelo Ferrante, who previously held leadership roles at Kayne Prime and Yolan at The Joseph in Nashville. The Nashville location will be Philippe Chow’s fourth U.S. outpost, joining two in New York City and one in Washington, D.C. Chef Chow opened the original namesake flagship in New York’s Upper East Side in December 2005 after preparing visionary cuisine in some of the world’s most high-profile kitchens.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit philippechow.com/nashville.

