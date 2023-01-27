New Year’s Resolutions for Your Breast Cancer Journey

With 2023 in full swing, people are starting to work on their resolutions. For those who just got diagnosed with breast cancer, resolutions may not be at the top of their mind.

But, it’s important to focus on keeping your body both physically and mentally healthy on your journey. Pretty in Pink Boutique has put together some fun and entertaining resolutions that can help you prioritize yourself and your health this year.

Spend Time with Loved Ones

Make sure you are getting in plenty of time with your friends and family. They are there to help you along your journey and spending time with them can help you improve your mood. It’s important to be in good spirits when you can and the ones that care about you are the best people to surround yourself with.

Eat Healthier

Many people try and work out more going into the new year. Don’t try to accomplish difficult goals if they end up putting unnecessary stress on yourself. Focus on goals that may be easier to accomplish and makes you feel better like improving your diet and eating healthier. You can start a goal like this by adding more fruits and vegetables to your meals. Then, you can try limiting the amount of red meat in your diet. Figure out what works for you and makes you feel the best.

Learn Something New

It’s important to take time for yourself. Why not pick up a new hobby or activity you have been wanting to try? There are a ton of new things you can try out like knitting, painting, or taking a cooking class. Find something you enjoy doing that makes you happy. You can even combine resolutions with a friend or family member so they can join you in the activity.

Take a Trip

Between your hospital visits, things can get very stressful. That could be the perfect time to go to a new place and take the vacation you’ve been talking about for years to help destress and enjoy a new adventure. Talk to your doctor to make sure you will be up for it and then start packing your bags and book your reservations! It will give you something to look forward to and be the perfect thing to help you relax and take your mind off things.

Do What Makes You Happy

The most important thing when figuring out any of your resolutions is making sure that you are doing what you love. A breast cancer diagnosis can be challenging to deal with, so make sure you are surrounding yourself with people and things that make you happy. Make sure you are living your life to the fullest and don’t sweat the little things.

Pretty in Pink Boutique

If you or a loved one is battling breast cancer, know that Pretty In Pink Boutique provides support through it all. If you are looking for a compassionate ear that will listen or if you have questions, please reach out. Pretty In Pink Boutique is committed to your well-being the whole way through and may be able to assist or provide resources to help you or a loved one.

Please contact us via phone or email and let us know how we can help. Call (615) 777-PINK.