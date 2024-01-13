New Year’s Resolution: Look and Feel Your Best in 2024!

At A Moment’s Peace Salon and Spa, we have every service and product possible to help you look and feel your best for the year ahead. From relaxation to skincare to beauty products, we can help you achieve the year of self-care you deserve. We can help you achieve all your self-care goals from head to toe!



Start the season of love with self-love this January with one of these self-care resolutions.

Self-Care Resolutions for 2024

1. Commit to Skin Care

Vibrant, glowing skin is achievable this year with some key treatments from our spa and an impeccable skincare routine.

One of our premium facials can work wonders for your skin. We use DermaBuilder to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles for age-refinement facials. Our Signature facial includes a non-invasive skin resurfacing treatment for skin that feels smoother and has that natural glow.

Relax with a Body Glow treatment, which uses a mixture of salts, herbs, and nutrients that pull toxins out of the body to refresh your skin and entire body. Draw toxins out of the body and feel refreshed after a Moor Mud Aromatic Wrap: the organic minerals and nutrients in the mud work magic on your skin!

Establish a daily routine at home. A skincare consultation with our experts can guide you to the products needed for healthy, refreshed skin regardless of age or skin type.

2. Commit to Nail Care

Your hands and feet are essential to everyday life, which also means they deserve a lot of love! Committing to nail care can boost your mood and give you something to look forward to each month.

Take care of these essential parts of your body with regular manicures and pedicures in 2024. You’ll look and feel best with fresh nails and toes, no ragged cuticles or calluses in sight! And the hand and foot massages included in your service are pure indulgence.

Nail care isn’t just for special occasions! You can choose polish-free services or a more natural nail finish if you simply want a healthy, attractive finish. If you enjoy an extravagant look, our nail technicians can create any nail art you dream up!

3. Reduce Stress with Regular Massages

Our lives are so busy in this day and age! With work, kids, and extracurricular activities, we all carry more tension and stress than is good for our bodies. A buildup of stress can have a negative impact on your health, so it’s important to establish relaxation routines.

Reduce your stress in 2024 with regular massages from our expert massage therapists. Incorporating regular massages into your life can reduce depression, anxiety, and all types of stress since massage lowers the levels of cortisol (the stress hormone) in the body.

A Moment’s Peace offers a luxurious list of massages for you to choose from, including different styles and massage lengths. Options like our Craniosacral Massage or Headache and Sinus Facial Massage can even benefit people suffering from routine headaches and neck tension. Our Swedish Massage and Hot Stone Massage provide deep comfort and relieve muscle tension for pure relaxation.

4. Keep it Fresh with Hair Care

More than any other service, a visit to the salon can do wonders for your self-confidence! The immediate gratification of a new haircut or fresh color service will have you walking out the doors of A Moment’s Peace with a new lease on life.

The best thing you can do in 2024 for your hair is commit to regular appointments for hair services. Say goodbye to split ends and dry, damaged hair! With deep conditioning treatments and regular hair trims, you won’t believe how beautiful your hair can be with routine maintenance.

A Moment’s Peace also offers premium hair care products from Kerastase. From shampoo and conditioner to deep conditioning treatments to products that tame flyaways, we have every product you need for the best hair of your life in 2024!

For All Your Self-Care Needs in 2024, Choose A Moment’s Peace!

At A Moment's Peace Salon and Day Spa, we have experts in every field of self-care that you can trust to help you look and feel your best in 2024!