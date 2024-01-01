New Year’s Resolution 2024: Achieve Your Fitness Goals From Home!

Most of us with New Year’s resolutions struggle to maintain the commitment, with almost 80% of us giving up our resolution by the middle of February. The key to a successful resolution is to create a plan that sets you up for success.

Make your New Year’s resolution one that you’ll stick to: achieve your fitness goals from home! It’s much easier to hold yourself accountable to your routine if your entire workout can be performed with the fitness gear you have at home. Make this year the one where you find the physical activity you love with the convenience of an at-home routine.

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville want to help you find your favorite way to work out at home in 2024. Explore some of their recommendations to create an effective workout at home to achieve your fitness goals and stay committed to your New Year’s resolution:

High-Intensity Interval Training

Combining strength training with bursts of cardio, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) is one of the most effective workout routines to help you achieve your fitness goals quickly. High-intensity interval training is a type of exercise that involves short bursts of intense activity followed by a recovery period. This type of training can provide all the calorie-burning benefits of a typical workout, but the average session only lasts 15-30 minutes, making it an excellent option to incorporate into your busy day.

Many of these workouts can be performed simply with bodyweight exercises, making them ideal for workouts at home. To take your training to the next level, incorporate strategic equipment into your at-home routine to significantly increase your endurance and strength. Options like dumbbells, kettlebells, jump ropes, or resistance bands are perfect additions to a HIIT circuit but are easy to store at home between sessions.

Yoga and Pilates

We can all benefit from increased flexibility and exercises that improve our balance. Yoga and Pilates are exceptional options for at-home workouts because they require just a few key pieces of equipment and can be tailored to fit into the timeframe that works best for you.

Yoga is an ancient practice that focuses on aligning breath with movement for increased flexibility, strength, and mindfulness. It’s suitable for beginners and advanced practitioners as an exercise from home. The most basic fitness gear required is a yoga mat, though yoga blocks and yoga straps can be helpful for accessing a deeper stretch in your postures.

Pilates is a low-impact program with outstanding benefits if you’re looking to improve balance and build overall strength. There’s a reason it’s a favorite among celebrities: Pilates lengthens and tones your muscles, particularly in your core. While these exercises can be performed without equipment, resistance bands, stability balls, and even ankle weights can be incorporated into your home Pilates routine to increase the challenge of the exercises incrementally.

Strength Training

Bring all the best of the local gym to your home! Whether you prefer free weights or barbells, strength training is one of the best ways to build muscle tone. While it might require more space and equipment than other types of at-home workouts, creating an at-home gym for strength training exercises is more accessible than ever.

You can start with basics like dumbbells and kettlebells or go all-in on gear with protective floor mats, a weight bench, barbells, and plate weights. Making space for a mirror to monitor your form is another essential ingredient in maximizing your strength training program at home.

Cardio

Improving your cardiovascular endurance is more than just a fitness goal – it’s one of the most important ways to keep you healthy! Incorporating cardio into your home exercise plan is essential for a healthy heart and lungs. With colder weather on the way, it might be time to add cardio equipment to your at-home workout routine so you don’t miss out on this critical ingredient in your overall fitness. A treadmill, elliptical machine, rower, or exercise bike can easily fit into an office or the corner of the living room to help you get the cardio you need to maintain your health.

Create Your Dream Home Workout Routine with 10% Off Fitness Gear at Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville in January

Your New Year’s resolutions will be easier to complete than ever when you shop Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville this January for 10% Off Fitness Gear. The sale includes all at-home workout equipment, such as dumbbells, kettlebells, plate weights, barbells, treadmills, ellipticals, and more! You won’t want to miss out on the opportunity to equip the home gym of your dreams for the best price you can get.

Visit Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville

With two convenient locations in the greater Nashville area, Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville are the best spots to purchase and recycle your high-quality sports gear, so you’re all set for any game you love to play in 2024!

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-661-1107

coolspringspias@yahoo.com

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 8; Saturday: 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville

201 North Anderson Lane, Suite 300

Hendersonville, TN 37075

615-822-6633

pias37075@gmail.com

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 8; Saturday: 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

Have a question for Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood, fill out the form below: