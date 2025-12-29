New Year’s Eve Brings Increased DUI Enforcement to Franklin

The Franklin Police Department will increase DUI enforcement on New Year’s Eve, and into the early hours of New Year’s Day, to prevent impaired driving and keep roadways safe as the community welcomes 2026.

“New Year’s Eve should be a time of celebration, not tragedy,” said Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “Driving while impaired will not be tolerated in Franklin, and our officers will take enforcement action to protect the public.”

Nationally, impaired driving accounts for approximately one-third of all traffic fatalities, with New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day consistently ranking among the most dangerous times of the year on the road. In Tennessee, crashes involving impaired drivers remain a leading cause of serious injury and death.

Franklin Police urge anyone celebrating to plan ahead by choosing a designated sober driver, using a rideshare or taxi, staying where they are celebrating, or arranging lodging in advance. Taking these steps helps prevent tragedies and ensures everyone gets home safely.

The Franklin Police Department thanks the community for doing its part to keep Franklin safe and wishes everyone a safe and responsible New Year.

