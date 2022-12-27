New Year’s Celebrations In and Around Williamson County

Here are just some of the events and parties taking place on December 31, 2022 in and around Williamson County. Of course, the biggest event will be the huge outdoor countdown at Bicentennial Park in Nashville with concerts by some of the biggest names in country music. And it’s free. But there are a few activities closer to Franklin and Brentwood.
Get out your silly hats, sparklers and champagne to toast the end of 2002 and the beginning of 2023. So, raise a cup to auld lang syne — the past that is but memories and the hopes of the future!
1Bollywood New Year’s Party 2023
Shuddh Desi Radio
Franklin Factory
230 Franklin Road
Franklin, Tennessee
Website/Tickets
Hours: Starts at 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $26 for one person to $287 for a group, additional fees for childcare and drinks
The champagne is chilling and they hope you are willing to be their guest at a New Year’s Eve Fest!
Save December 31 for a night of the Glitz and Glamour of Bollywood in Franklin! Dance your night away to your favorite Punjabi, Bollywood, Tamil or Telugu dance numbers played live by a DJ paired with a state-of-the-art light and sound show. There will also be DHOL, a photo booth, a belly dancer, mouth watering food, a cash bar, and free giveaways. A midnight countdown and champagne toast will end the night. On-site child care will be available for an additional fee. Reserve a platinum table today!
2New Year’s Eve Bash
Residence Inn Marriott at Berry Farms
8078 Berry Farms Crossings
Franklin, Tennessee
(615) 716-1810
Website/Tickets
Hours: Starts at 8:00 p.m.
Cost: $15.00
Come out and enjoy live music, karaoke, food, and drinks! Music and food starts at 8pm! Price includes a champagne toast at midnight, party favors, and food. Or stay the night with the Residence Inn and the party is included in your room rate under their New Year’s Eve Package.
3A Matt Logan Production – New Year’s Eve Concert
Franklin Theater
419 Main Street
Franklin, Tennessee
(615) 538-2076
website/tickets
Hours: 8:00 p.m.
Travel back in time as The Franklin Theatre turns into a swinging 1950s jazz club for one-night-only. Join them as they say goodbye to 2022 while exploring the iconic music catalog of Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Judy Garland, Dean Martin, and countless other musical legends. Hosted by Matt Logan, the event will feature renowned local voices, including Patrick Thomas, Piper Jones, Melonie Madden Addams, and a myriad of special guest artists. A New Year’s Eve Concert will certainly be the most memorable way to ring in the new year!
4Nashville’s Big Bash
Bicentennial Mall
900 Rosa L. Parks Boulevard
Nashville, Tennessee
website
Hours: 4:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. Televised entertainment begins at 8:00 p.m.
Cost: FREE
This year’s Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash will include live entertainment from Brooks & Dunn, Zac Brown Band, and Kelsea Ballerini. They will perform on the main event stage at the park.
There will be a midnight countdown with the signature Music Note Drop® and a firework display after the ball drop, all with the spectacular backdrop of the iconic State Capitol.