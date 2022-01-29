New Year, New You!

We’re part of the way through January and it’s never been a better time to get going on your new year’s resolution of working out and building a better you!

The hardest part is getting started and that’s why we’re to help. Read on for a few tips to help get you started and keep you engaged in your new gym routine!

Set Yourself Up For Success

The easiest way to build new habits and enforce new routines is to make it as easy as possible to do these activities.

One great way to hit the ground running before your start your workout is to prep your gear and workout clothes the night before and lay them by the door. This makes for less effort when getting out the door which should make you more inclined to get going!

Start Small And Build Momentum

By taking baby steps in your fitness journey, you’ll set smaller goals and build momentum as you reach each goal. That positive energy can be intoxicating and might help you stay motivated as you build up your physical fitness.

Starting small also benefits you by setting a baseline and building natural progress segments to check in and see how far you’ve come.

Decide On Your Type Of Workout

One size doesn’t fit all, and it’s recommended by most trainers that you incorporate strength training AND cardio work, but starting with one type of workout helps get you moving.

Here’s a brief list of workouts, their benefits, and where to practice them.

Cardiovascular activity. Walking and running fall under this category and cardio is great for your overall health. There are several levels of intensity in this workout and each has its benefits, but a good start is to try the “talk test”. Carry on a basic level of conversation without being too winded. If you can sing a song though, you’re not working hard enough.

Strength conditioning. The recommendation here is to engage in strength training at least twice per week. You don’t have to lift heavy to reap the benefits of this type of training but compound lifts go a long way in sculpting your body and providing greater benefits. Baseline workouts typically recommend picking a weight that you can lift for 8 – 12 reps in a set. There are many different loading techniques to build strength but lifting is a great no matter how you do it. Be sure to increase the weight gradually to prevent injury and further build strength. Recovery is also important. Make sure you take a rest day in between muscle groups.

A combination of these two workouts provides the greatest rewards and will keep you healthy, put you on track to meet your goals, and set you up for long-term, resolution-crushing success!

Record Your Body Measurements

The dreaded scale and tailor’s tape. It seems like we all try to avoid them as much as possible. But setting baselines is a part of the process and working off your baseline to see the improvement helps inform your workouts and build momentum!

Download an app or use a notebook to track weight and measurements and set a time each week to record your progress. A quick note that your weight should be measured at the same time each time you measure and should be done first thing in the morning.

With these tips, you’re well on your way. The most difficult part is getting going, but once you do, it gets easier to stay in your process and crush your goals. Keep in mind that a habit takes around 21 days to form, and we know that the more you do something, the more it becomes difficult to stop! So keep at it and here’s to a new year and a new you!

For more information and exercise tips visit our website!

Franklin Athletic Club

112 Rand Place

Franklin, TN 37064

(615) 599-5544