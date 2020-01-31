Women’s clothing boutique Edge has opened in the CoolSprings Galleria.

The new boutique opened just a few days ago on the lower level next to Gap.

Edge offers women’s clothing items of tops, dresses, jeans, matching sets, and accessories. The company was founded in 1987 by Kim Sung and Joe Kim.

In Tennessee, this is the first location to open in the Middle Tennessee area. There are two stores in Memphis.

The store is now hiring, those interested in employment should visit the store.

Edge hours of operation are Monday – Saturday, 10 a – 9 p and Sunday noon – 6 p.

To stay current, visit their website here.

