New Winter Storm Warning Issued for Middle Tennessee

A new Winter Storm Warning has been issued for all of Middle Tennessee for 6pm Wednesday night to 6pm Thursday, reports National Weather Service (NWS).

Forecast Timing

Snow will likely move in Wednesday afternoon, says NWS, and continue into the night well into Thursday.

Snow Totals

Hazardous Travel

NWS reminds everyone that this winter storm is extremely hazardous because most of Middle Tennessee is already covered in ice and snow. They expect travel difficulties to be prolonged.

Live Weather Rader

Daily Forecast

Wednesday, Feb 17

A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 3pm.

Cloudy, with a high near 31. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Snow showers and sleet before 3am, then sleet, possibly mixed with snow showers and freezing rain between 3am and 4am, then sleet likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain after 4am.

Snow showers and sleet before 3am, then sleet, possibly mixed with snow showers and freezing rain between 3am and 4am, then sleet likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain after 4am. Low around 27. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Thursday, Feb 18

Rain showers, snow showers, freezing rain, and sleet likely before 4pm, then a chance of rain showers between 4pm and 5pm, then a chance of freezing rain after 5pm.

Cloudy, with a high near 33. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 70%.

New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. North northwest wind around 10 mph.

If you can safely send us your weather pictures, please email them to us: [email protected]