New Wine Tasting Room to Open in Leiper’s Fork

Wines in the Fork, a new wine tasting room, will open in Leiper’s Fork.

Located at 4165 Old Hillsboro Road in the former Finds in the Fork, a music memorabilia shop, the tasting room is set to open on Thursday, May 6th.

Wines in the Fork is owned by James Evans, owner of Vintage Winery in Columbia, who is also partners in Crown Winery in Humbolt Tennessee.

The Nashville Wine Duo (TJ and Kelsey Rogers) will also join the team at Wines in the Fork. Via Instagram, they announced the news. Stating, “Last year was hard but this wine thing has been so fun! With all that said, TJ will be moving into a new position as the tasting room manager at a new wine tasting room called @winesinthefork in Leipers Fork, TN starting Thursday, May 6th. Kelsey will be working there as well but will primarily stay at Trader Joe’s and will move on from writing the cheese order to writing the wine order. We love you guys so much and really appreciate all of your support over the past year and a half. Cheers!”

Wines in the Fork will host private tastings for guests every hour by reservation. In addition, you will be able to purchase flights of wine to enjoy on the property where it overlooks Leipers Creek or you can purchase a bottle of wine.

For the latest updates, follow Wines in the Fork on Instagram.