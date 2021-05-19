New Wine Bar Opens in Franklin

A new wine bar is open in Cool Springs at McEwen Northside.

Vintage Vine 100 is holding a soft opening with limited hours. You can visit the wine bar Monday – Saturday, 3 pm – 10 pm, and Sunday, noon – 8 pm.

While you are there take in the views from one of the few rooftops in Franklin overlooking McEwen Northside, then make sure to take a photo with the newly created Kelsey Montague mural on the side of the building.

Vintage Vine 100 is one of McEwen Northside’s jewel boxes, facing Jeni’s Ice Cream. At the wine bar, you can find more than 100 fine wines by the glass. In addition to wine, Vintage Vine 100 will serve beer and bourbon.

They are currently hiring, those interested in employment should email [email protected] to apply.

Darlene Bailey Thompson, the owner of Vintage Vine 100 and a longtime Franklin resident, chose McEwen Northside for the launch of the wine bar because of its multi-use space, excellent visibility, ease of parking, and the high volume of anticipated foot traffic that comes with this location.

At McEwen Northside, Just Love Coffee, Jeni’s Ice Cream, Tiff’s Treats, Club Pilates, Mitsubishi, Perry’s Steakhouse, PROSE Nail Salon, recently opened.

