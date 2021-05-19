New Wine Bar Opens in Franklin

By
Donna Vissman
-
Vintage Vine 100
photo by Donna Vissman

A new wine bar is open in Cool Springs at McEwen Northside.

Vintage Vine 100 is holding a soft opening with limited hours. You can visit the wine bar Monday – Saturday, 3 pm – 10 pm, and Sunday, noon – 8 pm.

While you are there take in the views from one of the few rooftops in Franklin overlooking McEwen Northside, then make sure to take a photo with the newly created Kelsey Montague mural on the side of the building.

Vintage Vine 100 is one of  McEwen Northside’s jewel boxes, facing Jeni’s Ice Cream. At the wine bar, you can find more than 100 fine wines by the glass. In addition to wine, Vintage Vine 100 will serve beer and bourbon.

They are currently hiring, those interested in employment should email [email protected] to apply.

Darlene Bailey Thompson, the owner of Vintage Vine 100 and a longtime Franklin resident, chose McEwen Northside for the launch of the wine bar because of its multi-use space, excellent visibility, ease of parking, and the high volume of anticipated foot traffic that comes with this location.

At McEwen Northside,  Just Love Coffee, Jeni’s Ice Cream, Tiff’s Treats, Club Pilates, Mitsubishi, Perry’s Steakhouse, PROSE Nail Salon, recently opened.

Located at 4000 Rush St., Franklin, Tenn., McEwen Northside is currently under construction. Set to open in 2020, the 45-acre development will feature 750,000 square feet of office space, 100,000 square feet of restaurants and specialty retail, a 150-room hotel, and beautifully designed green spaces. McEwen Northside will also feature 580 luxury residential units. The sophisticated apartment homes will be available for pre-leasing in early 2020 and are expected to open in the spring.

About McEwen Northside
McEwen Northside is a walkable urban village, bringing vibrancy and flair to a suburban setting. A Northwood Ravin and Boyle Investment Company venture, it is the only development in Cool Springs that offers fully integrated commercial, retail, residential and greenspace. Among the largest and most expensive commercial projects in Williamson County, McEwen Northside offers easy access to I-65, widening the talent pool for local companies and providing a central location for retailers in one of the most desirable retail markets in the country. The thoughtfully planned urban hot spot will be home to a mix of first-to-market concepts and local brands, as well as interactive greenspaces designed to bring people together and foster community. For additional information about McEwen Northside, visit www.mcewennorthside.com.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here