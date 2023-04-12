Don’t miss the opportunity to see more of the district’s talented theater students in action.

New WCS Theater Performances Open This Week

Legacy Middle

Legacy Middle’s theater department invites the community to be part of its world during The Little Mermaid, Jr.

Join Ariel and her friends as they try to defeat the evil sea witch Ursula and find love along the way. The show opens Thursday, April 13, and runs through Sunday, April 16.

Tickets may be purchased online and cost $7 for general admission, $10 for prime seating and $5 for LMS students and staff. Legacy Middle is located at 2380 Henpeck Lane in Franklin. The dates and times are listed below.

Thursday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m.

Spring Station Middle

Spring Station Middle’s show, Changing Minds the Musical, gives Freaky Friday a new twist.

At Playa Sola High School, it’s business as usual. Then, during a school trip, the minds of two students are inexplicably switched. Suddenly, Kyle Fairbanks, a charismatic slacker and surfer, is helping everyone with their calculus, and scholastic superstar Natalie Watson has become an expert on heavy metal lyrics and is calling everybody “dude.” This show will have audiences laughing as Kyle and Natalie figure out how to get their brains back.

Tickets are available online and cost $10 per person. Spring Station Middle is located at 1000 Spring Station Drive in Spring Hill. The dates and times of the performances are listed below:

Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m.

Ravenwood High

The Raptor Theater spring musical, Cinderella, opens this Thursday.

This classic Disney tale brings Cinderella, and her evil stepmother, to the big stage. The RHS theater department is also inviting children to join the story and dress up as a prince or princess for the Saturday matinee performance.

Tickets cost $12 per student and $15 per adult and may be purchased online. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Doors open at 1:15 p.m. for the matinee and 6:30 p.m. for all other performances. Ravenwood High is located at 1724 Wilson Pike in Brentwood.

Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 16 at 7 p.m.

