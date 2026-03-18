New WCS Student Enrollment Now Open

Families are now able to register students who will be new to the district for the 2026-2027 school year. This includes students at all grade levels.

To attend kindergarten in the 2026-27 school year, students must be five years old on or before August 15, 2026.

Registration for all grade levels will take place entirely online. Those who currently have an active WCS student in the district will be able to register an additional child by logging into their Skyward account and selecting the WCS New Student Enrollment Link.

Families who do not have a current WCS student can request an account by following the New Student Online Enrollment instructions on the WCS website.

The checklists below offer guidelines to what documentation is needed to register a student with Williamson County Schools.

Please contact your zoned school directly with questions about registration. To find your zoned school, visit the WCS School Zones page.

Source: WCS

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