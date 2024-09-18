New WCS School Board Members Sworn In

Six new WCS School Board members were sworn in at the group’s regular September 16, 2024 meeting.

Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson led District One Representative Tony Bostic, District Three Representative Dennis Driggers, District Five Representative Margie Johnson, District Seven Representative Melissa Wyatt, District Nine Representative Claire Reeves and District Eleven Representative Tonja Hibma in their oaths before the meeting began.

“I want to say thank you to the Board members for what they’re doing,” said Anderson. “We look forward to working with them. We’re all in the same community trying to get the same outcome: a better place for our children and our community.”

Source: WCS InFocus

