



New information regarding the district’s Reopening Framework is now available on the WCS website.

A series of informational snapshots have been added to the Reopening Framework webpage to give parents an idea of what to expect on everything from the Chromebook distribution process to teaching and learning.

Also included are side-by-side comparisons of what on-campus learning, remote learning and WCS online schedules will look like as well as frequently asked questions for everything from technology to transportation.

Toward the bottom of the webpage, students and families will find numerous videos that were broadcast on Facebook earlier this month in which Superintendent Jason Golden and other district level administrators answered questions about general operations, special education and WCS Online.

The district will continue to update its Reopening Framework webpage as additional information becomes available.

“It’s important that our families are informed and that we continue to provide timely information,” said Golden. “We are going to continue to communicate with our families in multiple ways.”



