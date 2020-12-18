New WCS Assistant Superintendent Named

WCS Superintendent Jason Golden has promoted WCS Staff Accountant and Internal Auditor Rachel Farmer to Assistant Superintendent of Budget and Finance for the district. Farmer has served in her role at WCS for the past eight years.

“Our budget and finance department is recognized for having the highest of standards, and we know Rachel will maintain that excellence. She is well-respected by our school bookkeepers and administrators who she guides and supports as they work through their school budgets,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “She understands the importance of budget transparency for our stakeholders as well as the State and Federal laws that govern our operations, and she has the knowledge and skills to work with the County Mayor’s Office, our School Board and the County Commision.”

Prior to joining WCS, Farmer worked in corporate accounting for five years and in public accounting for nine years where she focused on auditing local governments and school boards.

“I am so excited to be taking on a new role with Williamson County Schools,” said Farmer. “I have been blessed to work with so many fantastic employees all over the county and look forward to continuing to grow those relationships and develop new ones with our School Board and County Commission members. I will continue our tradition of sound fiscal responsibility and conservative budget practices.”

Farmer earned a Bachelor’s in Accounting from Auburn University.

She will be begin her new role on January 10 following Leslie Holman who will retire on January 9 after serving 23 years in the district.