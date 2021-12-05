New Vietnamese Restaurant Opens in Brentwood

A new Vietnamese restaurant called V and V Vietnamese Cuisine recently opened in Brentwood.

On their website, it states, “We’re bringing something new to the table, and revolutionizing the way you enjoy our tasty Vietnamese food. ⁣All our food will be cooked to order with only fresh ingredients. You will never taste Vietnamese food like this before.”

V and V Vietnamese Cuisine opened at 214 Ward Circle in Brentwood earlier in November.

The menu is divided into starters, entrees, and special dishes. One stand-out on the starter menu is the selection of four different flavors of Bao buns. A Bao Bun is a steamed flat Bun filled with pickled vegetables, scallions, fresh cilantro, Bao sauce, choice of protein which includes pork, chicken, lemongrass tofu, and char siu.

Main entrees options include three varieties of pho from vegetarian to beef. When looking at the specials on the menu, it features Banh Xeo, a savory crepe where you can select a protein from shrimp, pork, chicken, and tofu.

Hours of operation are Monday – Friday, 11 am – 2:30 pm, 5 pm – 9 pm, and Saturday 11 am – 9 pm, closed on Sunday.

For the latest updates, visit them on Facebook.