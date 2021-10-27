New Video in Franklin Columbia Avenue Gas Station Robbery

Detectives in Franklin are releasing new video from a Sunday night armed robbery at the Columbia Avenue Market Master gas station. Shortly after the robbery, officers arrested 26-year-old Tyshawn Hoesay, of Nashville, hiding in a nearby parking lot. Hoesay remains behind bars. The search continues, however, for the gunman wearing the red hoodie in this video. The hoodie had the word “Trap” in white lettering on the chest and side of the hood.

Franklin Police are also seeking information about a third suspect, the driver of a maroon Dodge Durango, who dropped the robbery suspects off, and then left them behind as officers began to flood the area.





If you have information about the black male gunman in this video, or the driver of Dodge Durango, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers. There is a cash reward for information that leads to their arrests.

Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip