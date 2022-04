A new, better video is being released of two suspects wanted in a series of shoplifting cases from the CoolSprings Galleria.

Franklin Police are trying to identify two suspects wanted in a series of shoplifting cases from the CoolSprings Galleria.

The two arrived in this dark-colored SUV, on March 20 and March 23, and stole designer sunglasses & fragrances. There is a cash reward if you know who they are.

Recognize them? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip





