New Video From Franklin Starbucks Armed Robbery

Detectives in Franklin have released new images of Monday’s Starbucks robber and his getaway car. Officers responded to the South Royal Oaks Blvd location shortly before 3:30, Monday afternoon, after a man entered the business, presented a pistol, and demanded cash.


The robber was a white male with brown hair. He was wearing a camo jacket at the time of the robbery. Take a look at his car and pay special attention to the damaged driver’s side rear quarter panel.

There is a cash reward for information in this case: Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000
or click to submit an anonymous eTip

