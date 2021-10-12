New Venue Planned for Lower Broadway

Broadway in Nashville is an evolution of new places and celebrity bars.

Now, Josh and Tara Joseph will be adding to the changing fabric of downtown Nashville with a new venue at 405 Broadway, reports the Nashville Business Journal.

The five-story, 35,000 square foot venue will sit between Merchant’s and Nudie’s Honky Tonk and there will be a celebrity branding partner announced soon. Could this be the Garth Brooks bar he’s been teasing for over a year?

The Joseph family moved to Nashville from Chicago back in 2019 purchasing one of the few remaining vacant spots on Broadway. Earlier this year, the couple purchased a building on 12South for their business ventures ranging from marketing, branding, and cannabis.