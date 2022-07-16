New Underground Tequila Bar is Headed to Nashville

A translation of the word margarita is “daisy” in English. Although the origins of the infamous margarita are vast and many, there’s one thing that’s for sure, we can’t get enough of her allure. Wherever she shows up, a good time follows and this time, she’s coming to life underneath the bustle of Nashville’s iconic Upper Broadway and will shake up the cocktail scene in Music City and beyond. She has a rhythm all her own. She has the most desired list of margaritas in the South – no, anywhere. She is gorgeous, elusive and underground. She is Pushing Daisies.

Prolific restaurant innovator Sam Fox is preparing to bring life to his very first bar concept set to debut later this year in Nashville. Following the epic success of Nashville hotspot, The Twelve Thirty Club, Fox will open Pushing Daisies directly underneath his legendary Mexican restaurant, Blanco Cocina + Cantina.

“Has anyone ever had a bad time while sipping a perfectly made margarita? I think that’s impossible. To prove it, we went all the way back to the beginning and guess what we found? Tequila has been the star of the show throughout history and its story proves that people have, and always will, love it,” said Fox, founder. “At Pushing Daisies, we hope to celebrate tequila and friendship, two things that will always go together.”

Located at Fifth + Broadway, which spans an entire city block, guests of Pushing Daisies will transcend the staircase down to an elusive underground hallway, each step more immersive than the next, drawing you closer to discovering the nondescript front door of the bar. Upon entering, guests will immediately feel as if they have been transported to the basement of an old Spanish casa in the heart of Mexico City. Designed in collaboration with renowned architecture firm Smith Hanes, no detail was spared with the creation of Pushing Daisies. The glowing bar radiates warm light and will command attention as bartenders craft perfectly balanced and refined margaritas.

Opposite the bar sits the stage that will feature custom stage lighting crafted from found objects. Friends will enjoy their margaritas alongside the latest DJ sets in seating butted up directly to the stage. The “daisy” debuts throughout the space, from intricate floral patterns adorning the walls and seating to the daisy patterned penny tile floor encircling the bar. Plush and pillowy elevated banquettes, leather channeled walls and heavy curtains made of plum-colored velvet will create an intimate space, comfortable and familiar. It’s an unexpected escape from the traditional experience of Broadway where the ambience will invite guests to toast and stay awhile.

Pushing Daisies will be a place for those seeking an interesting and engaging night out. Guests can expect to be razzled and dazzled by (we think) the most impressive list of agave aperitifs they have ever seen. Whether you prefer your tequila neat, over ice, or want to spice things up with a signature cocktail like El Sancho, we have you covered. Alongside elevated tequila sippers are unique creations in which the sweet liquid, and other special spirits, can be enjoyed such as the Truth Be Told, the Gentle Hand, and Poncho’s Bliss created from clarified coconut milk punch, dragonfruit tea and reposado tequila. Guests will also want to try the luxurious Carajillo with espresso-soaked vanilla liqueur and spiced cold brew which is sure to soon replace the espresso martini.

Pushing Daisies is where friends come together with one thing in common: their love for tequila, the sweet liquor from the South. So naturally, we celebrate. A little history lesson – tequila has survived (and frankly, thrived) throughout history. Today we can mow through bottles on bottles of tequila anywhere, anyplace, but a lot of brave tequila-lovin’ amigos and amigas had to risk it all to get us to where we are today. The sweet elixir was smuggled for years, through the Mexican Revolution and the Prohibition, leading us up to 1942 – the summer when everything changed. Scribbled on a stack of old bar tabs in El Paso, the original: juice of one lime, four fifths tequila, one fifth Cointreau & salt on the rim of a three-ounce glass. Boom. The Margarita was born.

Pushing Daisies was created by James Beard-nominated Fox and his Fox Restaurant Concepts (FRC) team.Fox is well regarded as one of the country’s foremost experts in restaurant creation and trendspotting. He has introduced over a dozen ever-evolving brands and has opened more than 100 restaurants in his illustrious 25-year career. The long-awaited introduction of this latest concept is destined to be worth the wait.

Pushing Daisies has already started to leave her mark. Over the past few weeks, Music City locals and visitors to Broadway may have spotted floral-inspired art strewn about the streets in the form of chalk drawings, creating buzz as to where the daisy path will lead. Follow @Drink_Daisies for a little taste of the daisy and the latest updates on the forthcoming opening.

ABOUT SAM FOX AND FOX RESTAURANT CONCEPTS (FRC)

Our story begins with Sam Fox, a man who is passionate about hospitality and endlessly inspired by food and design. He opened his first concept, Wildflower American Cuisine, in Tucson in 1998, and today has introduced over a dozen of ever-evolving brands including Culinary Dropout, Flower Child, North Italia, Zinburger, Blanco Cocina + Cantina, Doughbird, The Henry, and more. Now almost 25 years later, FRC has grown into a team of nearly 5,000 employees in more than 60 locations spanning the country. The announcement of Pushing Daisies follows news of his latest Nashville new restaurant opening, Doughbird Pizza + Chicken, located at Hill Center Green Hills. The Fox Restaurants team is a community of creative thinkers who are passionate about bringing big ideas to life, creating amazing community experiences and sharing stories over incredible food. For more, visit FoxRC.com.