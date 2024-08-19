New Tennessee Driver Licenses, Self-Service Kiosks Unveiled

Beginning Monday, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) is issuing new Driver Licenses and ID cards with a fresh design and improved security features along with new self-service kiosks, which can reduce wait times at Driver Service Centers. The new credentials and kiosks will expand to all Driver Service Centers over the next few months.

The new Driver Licenses and ID cards prominently feature a stylized version of Tennessee’s historic State Capitol and state flag with its iconic three-stars representing the state’s three grand divisions. The new design features waves and patterns printed in very fine lines that are not able to be scanned or easily reproduced.

The new credentials are made with a sturdy poly-carbonate composition, incorporate cutting edge security and printing techniques. This includes elaborate overlapping of data and graphics and laser engraved elements that will show if the document has been altered or is fraudulent. A machine-readable barcode with applicable class, endorsements, and restrictions are printed on the back of the card. A mini ghost image repeated from the photograph is encoded elements for automated validation to help reduce identity theft.

“The new Tennessee Driver Licenses incorporate the latest technology which makes them more difficult to counterfeit, alter, or duplicate,” said TDOSHS Commissioner Jeff Long. “These countermeasures help prevent theft and fraud and help keep your identity safe.”

There is no need for citizens to obtain a new Driver License or ID with the new design before their existing license or ID expires. Driver Licenses and ID cards with the old design will be in use alongside the new cards. Previously issued Driver Licenses are valid until the expiration date listed on the card. Individuals do not need to replace their current Driver License or ID card unless their current credential has reached its expiration or a required change is needed, such as a name or address change.

The new design will apply to all credentials issued by the TDOSHS including Regular Driver Licenses, Teen/Graduated Driver Licenses, Commercial Driver Licenses, Motorcycle License, ID Only License, REAL IDs, and Handgun Carry Permits.

“We are excited about the added flexibility and convenience the new self-service kiosks will provide for Tennesseans,” said Commissioner Long. “Citizens can complete many Driver Services transactions at one of these new kiosks, which will help reduce wait times at Driver Services Centers.”

Tennesseans can use the self-service kiosk to complete many Driver Services transactions including renewing or replacing a duplicate Driver License or ID Card, changing an address, updating emergency contact information, advancing a Teen/Graduated Driver License, paying reinstatement fees, and requesting a license reissue after reinstatement requirements are met. The new kiosks can take photos and process payments with Apple Pay, Google Pay, or a credit or debit card.

For more information on Tennessee Driver Services including the new self-service kiosks and Driver Licenses and ID cards visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services.html.

