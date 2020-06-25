



Learning to drive is a major milestone for every teenager. But it’s not all fun and games. With great responsibility comes great power. And, with great responsibility also comes great liability.

Unfortunately, teenagers are not typically the cheapest to insure. As new drivers with limited experience and developing brains, teens are considered high-risk drivers. Adding a high-risk driver to your insurance policy will lead to an overall increase in your premium.

Tragically, auto accidents are the leading cause of death among individuals between the ages of 15 and 20, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The good news is, there are a few things you can do to protect your teenager and manage the costs associated with adding a high-risk driver to your policy.

Safe Driving Discounts

Some insurance providers, such as State Farm, offer safe driving discounts. State Farm’s Steer Clear® Safe Driver program helps drivers under the age of 25 with no at-fault accidents or moving violations during the past three years save money on their policy. Meet with your State Farm® agent to learn more about the supervised practice drives, signed parent/teen agreement, and pre- and post-program assessments associated with this program.

Grades Matter

Your teen doesn’t have to wait until college or a job offer to see the power of good grades. Your teen’s consistently high GPA may make them eligible for further discounts on auto insurance.

Safety First

Safe driving practices are important regardless of your insurance policy. However, keeping a clean driving record has some financial perks, too. Because traffic violations often result in higher premiums, talk to your teen about the importance of maintaining a clean driving record from the insurance premium perspective. Additionally, know and enforce your state’s Graduated Driver Licensing laws.

Look into additional driver safety courses near you, as these may further lower your annual insurance premiums.

