New Taco Place Coming to Brentwood’s City Park

The Arkansas-based Tacos 4 Life will open at City Park in Brentwood next week.

Opening in the former Newk’s location, 7020 Executive Drive in Brentwood, the craft taco spot will open its doors on Wednesday, April 20th with Mark and Whitney Cash.

In a statement, they shared, “Mark and I are so excited to be amongst the first Tacos 4 Life locations in the greater Nashville area,” said Franchisee Whitney Cash. “Being raised in a family restaurant, we acquired a taste for high quality, fresh food at an early age and fell in love with the Tacos 4 Life menu right away! My brother and I have been involved with Feed My Starving Children, Tacos 4 Life’s non-profit partner, for several years making joining the impactful mission an easy decision. We know the Nashville communities will embrace the Tacos 4 Life philosophy and food as quickly as we have!”

An array of tacos is on the menu from chicken, beef, mahi-mahi, tuna, there’s even a tofu taco and an eggplant taco.

Items on the menu that are not tacos include salads, nachos, and bowls.

The first location was opened in Arkansas back in 2014 with a mission to combat world hunger, a portion of each taco sold goes to provide a meal for a child in need. Over the years, the company has provided 17 million meals to children.

This will be the first location for Tacos 4 Life in Williamson County. Other locations in Tennessee include Collierville and Jackson.

For those interested in employment, jobs are still availabe at this location here.