



A new sweet shop called Sweethaven will open soon in the Westhaven community in Franklin.

Located at 1015 Westhaven Boulevard, it will be the place to curb your sweet tooth.

Sweethaven, a locally owned store by Westhaven residents, will offer ice cream, frozen yogurt, gourmet popsicles, and more.

The owners shared, “We believe every day should be a celebration, which inspired us to create a sprinkle bar offering artisan toppings and beautiful sprinkle blends! We also host seasonal cookie decorating classes and private parties!”

The name Sweethaven is a take on the neighborhood name Westhaven and the owners are hoping to show some love to a place they call home, a special place to them.

“We have dreamed of opening a sweet shop for years and when the space became available and doors continued to open, we knew it was meant to be! We are so excited to make this community even sweeter than it already is!”

Sweethaven anticipates opening by the end of June.

For the latest updates, follow Sweethaven on Instagram where grand opening details will be shared at a later time.



