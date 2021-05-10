New Summer Events Announced for Soundwaves Water Park

Summer is right around the corner, and Gaylord Opryland Resort is thrilled to invite guests and locals to experience a Summer of More at its world-class property, featuring a 4-acre upscale indoor/outdoor water attraction, multiple sparkling pools, and nine acres of sprawling indoor gardens. From May 21 through September 6, 2021, the resort’s highly anticipated summer program combines the excitement of immersive aquatic experiences with a delicious line-up of culinary and beverage offerings, soothing spa treatments, and an itinerary full of themed programming inclusive of live entertainment, pop-up speakeasies, family-friendly shows and activities, and much more. Gaylord Opryland Resort delivers the perfect getaway for guests of all ages.

A summertime must, Gaylord Opryland’s 4-acre indoor/outdoor aquatic adventure, SoundWaves, fuses music, and water to create a modern-day oasis featuring lazy and rapid rivers, a family mega-raft ride, five thrilling tube, and body slides, a four-lane mat racer, wave pool with giant LED entertainment screen, multi-level play structures, and toddler water play area, a FlowRider® Double, and adults-only pools and bars.

Additionally, the water attraction features an arcade with virtual reality games, a rock-climbing wall, game tables, and more. The only guaranteed way to visit SoundWaves is by booking exclusive summer packages including wristbands or the SoundWaves Experience Package. Seasonal specials and Tennessee resident package rates are available. Guests with wristbands may also upgrade their visit to include a cabana to provide extra shade, comfortable lounge seating, refrigerators, televisions, and a designated food and beverage attendant. Learn more at www.SoundWavesGO.com.

Keeping the kids entertained, this year’s itinerary of summer activities and events will feature a brand-new Pirate & Princess theme with highlights including: The Princess’s Shiny Stash Treasure Hunt; Treasure Trove Art Studio; The Captain’s Hidden Treasure Escape Room; Pirate Pool Party; Explorer’s Animal Encounters; and Pirate & Princess Academy. Families will also enjoy two pirate themed flatboat cruises along the indoor Delta River and Royal Carriage Rides. The resort’s multiple restaurants and bars will feature seasonal and themed food and beverage specials including imaginative summer cocktails and mocktails, the Three Sheets Speakeasy at Findley’s and Royal Afternoon Tea.

Resort guests who wish to explore the destination can visit the Wildhorse Saloon in downtown Nashville for award-winning barbeque, Southern fried pickles and socially-distanced line dance lessons or set sail aboard the mighty General Jackson Showboat for a midday lunch or evening dinner show, live Broadway-style stage show and the most unique views of the city’s skyline from the river.

“Summer travelers wishing to make the most out of their vacation can come to Gaylord Opryland Resort for a one-stop destination,” said John Adams, Vice President of Gaylord Opryland & Attractions. “From our upscale SoundWaves water attraction and exciting special events to our award-winning restaurants, live entertainment and world-class spa, we offer more than you could ever want for the ultimate Nashville summer experience.”

As the safety of its guests and STARS (employees) is of paramount importance, the resort’s summer events have been developed in accordance with Marriott’s “Commitment to Clean” program and enhanced protocols.

For more information about Gaylord Opryland Resort and to book an overnight stay, room package, or events and activities, visit www.gaylordopryland.com.