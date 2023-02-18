New Study Ranks Tennessee as the 7th Most Sinful State

By
Donna Vissman
-
WalletHub ranks most Most Sinful States
photo from WalletHub

Wallethub released a new study titled 2023’s Most Sinful States.

In the study, Tennessee makes the top ten list coming in at number seven. WalletHub compared the 50 states based on seven sinful behaviors: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.

Other Southern states that made the top ten include South Carolina, Louisiana, and Texas. Out of the sinful behaviors, Tennessee ranks second in anger and hatred, fourth in excesses and vices, fifth in greed, eighth in lust, and thirteenth in jealousy, and nineteenth in laziness.

Find the complete list below.

Wallet Hub
photo from WalletHub
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

