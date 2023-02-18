New Study Ranks Tennessee as the 7th Most Sinful State

Wallethub released a new study titled 2023’s Most Sinful States.

In the study, Tennessee makes the top ten list coming in at number seven. WalletHub compared the 50 states based on seven sinful behaviors: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.

Other Southern states that made the top ten include South Carolina, Louisiana, and Texas. Out of the sinful behaviors, Tennessee ranks second in anger and hatred, fourth in excesses and vices, fifth in greed, eighth in lust, and thirteenth in jealousy, and nineteenth in laziness.

Find the complete list below.