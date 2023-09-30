New Stout ‘Queen’s Legacy’ Celebrates the Legacy of the World’s First-known African American Master Distiller

Nashville-based craft brewery Tennessee Brew Works, Chicago-based Turner Häus Brewery, and Shelbyville-based Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey are joining forces for a remarkable event that celebrates community, unity, and cultural advancement in the craft beer industry. Together, they proudly announce the release of “Queen’s Legacy,” a unique Stout aged in Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey barrels. The second iteration of this collaboration, this beer is a tribute to the legacy of the iconic Tennessean, “Nearest” Green, the world’s first-known African American master distiller, and the continuation of his legacy through his great-great granddaughter, Victoria Eady Butler.

The Queen’s Legacy release event will take place on October 21st at the renowned Bedford Nashville, promising an unforgettable evening of craft beer and spirits, storytelling, and cultural celebration.

Guests attending this exclusive ticketed event will have the opportunity to savor the Queen’s Legacy beer, crafted collaboratively by Tennessee Brew Works and Turner Häus Brewery, with the added touch of Uncle Nearest Master Blender Victoria Eady Butler, who hand-selected the Uncle Nearest Whiskey barrels used for aging the beer.

Queen’s Legacy is a fitting tribute to Victoria Eady Butler, a remarkable woman who carries forward the legacy of her great-great-grandfather, Nearest Green, also known as Uncle Nearest – the mentor to Jack Daniels and the world’s first known African American Master Distiller. The name “Queen” in the beer’s title also honors all the matriarchs who have positively impacted our lives.

Queen’s Legacy, with an ABV of 7.6% and IBU of 30, presents a harmonious blend of sweetness, dry coffee, roasted malted millet, and subtle fruity notes from the hops and yeast. The infusion of vanilla, oak, almond spice, and caramel flavors from the Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey barrels adds an exquisite layer of complexity to this truly special and delicious beer.

We are extremely excited about the long-awaited release of the Queen’s Legacy,” said Victoria Eady Butler, Master Blender, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, “The collaboration with Turner Haus Brewery and Tennessee Brew Works is unique and special, as is this special Caribbean-style stout.”

“We are honored to once again partner with our friends at Turner Häus Brewery and our Tennessee neighbor, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. We can’t wait for our guests to try Queen’s Legacy and enjoy a truly unique hand-crafted beer touched by the essence of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey,” said Christian Spears, Founder and President of Tennessee Brew Works.

“The Turner Häus Brewery team could not be happier to partner with Uncle Nearest and Tennessee Brew Works and celebrate our diverse heritage with this uniquely historic product in the craft beer and distilled spirits industry. Collectively we each understand how important it is to embrace diversity and heritage simultaneously, a fundamental mission our brand.”

Tickets for the Queen’s Legacy event are now available at a pre-sale price of $30 each. The event will take place on October 21st from 6 PM to 9 PM at the Bedford located at 4319 Sidco Dr, Nashville. Ticket holders will enjoy admission to the event, tastings of the new collaboration stout, Queen’s Legacy, samplings of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, specialty cocktails, Turner Häus Brewery and Tennessee Brew Works craft beers, hors d’oeuvres, and live DJ entertainment. The event will also feature the “Queen” herself, Victoria Butler, Steve Turner, Co-founder of Turner Häus Brewery, and Christian Spears, Founder & President of Tennessee Brew Works. Learn more here.