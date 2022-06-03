New State of the Art Fitness Facility Offering Athletic-Based Training to Open in Spring Hill

D1 Training, a leading fitness concept utilizing the five core tenets of athletic-based training, will be opening a new location in Spring Hill at 1006 Crossings Blvd on June 13. The group fitness facility employs a sports-science-backed training regimen led by certified trainers to help people of all ages achieve their sports and fitness goals.

Gary Fischer will join a roster of impressive existing franchisees and owners, some of which include professional athletes such as Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, Super Bowl MVP Von Miller, Tim Tebow, and Michael Oher. Before launching Spring Hill’s D1 Training, Fischer worked in the corporate finance world for over 20 years, eventually leading to a Chief Financial Officer role for a small, entrepreneurial company. About five years ago though, he found his true passion in coaching youth sports and began his personal fitness journey to get healthy while being a good role model for his kids. This spawned a desire to go into business for himself. After looking at many fitness concepts, he found D1 Training about three years ago. Initially, he was going to introduce California to D1 Training but was slow to pull the trigger because of business regulations and tax laws in California and paused the deal right before Covid-19 shocked the world. Upon deciding to move to the Nashville area a couple of months into lockdown, he reengaged with D1 as he saw an opportunity the south of Nashville. Now, he is ready to open his first location in Spring Hill.

“Several years ago, I realized that I needed to get healthy,” said Fischer. “Through this realization, I found a new passion and at the same time, found a passion in coaching my kids in their youth sports. I looked at a few fitness franchise concepts, but nothing excited me until I came across D1 Training. So, I jumped at the opportunity to combine my passion with the 20 years of business experience I had, and now I am ready to expand the D1 Training brand and bring Spring Hill athletic-based training in a world-class facility.”

Fischer has brought on fitness professional and general manager Dre Irarrazabal, a former college athlete who played basketball at the University of Tennessee at Martin, to lead D1 Training Spring Hill.

In celebration of the new location’s launch, Spring Hill neighbors and residents are encouraged to stop by and meet the facility’s team at its grand opening event, on June 18.

D1 Spring Hill will offer four age-based programs including Rookie (ages 7-11), Developmental (ages 12-14), Prep (ages 15-18) and D1 Adult. Each fitness program is based on the five athletic-based tenets: dynamic warm-up, performance, strength program, core and conditioning, and cool down. Outside of group workouts, D1 Training offers one-on-one training with world-class coaches. The goal is simple: to continue to train athletes who are dedicated to their sport or their fitness goals, regardless of age or athletic background.

“Gary is the ideal candidate to bring the D1 Training experience to Spring Hill,” said the brand’s Chief Operating Officer, Dan Murphy. “We’re thrilled to welcome him to the D1 family and are confident in his ability to show the Spring Hill area what they’ve been missing out on. D1 is a one-of-a-kind fitness experience that’s built around the individual and meant to help people meet their appropriate edge. Our strong network of franchisees embodies our core values to bring the D1 Training vision to life, and we know Gary will do just that in Spring Hill and its surrounding communities.”

Strategically expanding across the nation through franchising, D1 Training has more than 60 performance centers open with over 120 additional locations in development. The brand is currently seeking qualified and active community members to expand its footprint and help more people meet their fitness goals.