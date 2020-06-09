Typically, summer is full of community events like fairs and festivals and, of course, Fourth of July fireworks. This year, events will look different. To advance the state’s reopening plan and to mitigate COVID-19 transmission, Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group (ERG) has issued recommendations for large community events, including fireworks displays.

Guidelines for Community Events

Fireworks Displays

Encourage “drive-in” participation or other modifications to promote social distancing and minimize larger crowds

Parades

Modify the parade in order to reduce density of persons (e.g., extend parade route, encourage spacing between household or acquaintance groups along parade route, offer livestream or virtual participation, or limit the number of attendees if possible)

Limit the number of persons on a float

Prohibit parade participants from distributing items to attendees

Utilize streets with adequate room to maintain separation between parade participants and attendees

Events with Vendors and Booths (fairs, festivals, trade shows, etc.)

Increase separation between booths and exhibits. Limit the number of persons inside a booth at any one time and require social distancing in lines that form for a vendor booth, concession vendor or food truck

Use signs and staffing to direct the flow of persons through high-traffic areas in a manner that results in one-directional “lanes”

Properly sanitize and distance porta-potties, if used. Provide hand sanitizer or hand washing stations with running water and soap for each porta-potty. Space out porta-potty clusters to create greater social distancing within lines; consider decreasing the ratio of the number of persons per porta-potty. Work with vendor or volunteers to maintain hygiene supplies and to regularly sanitize porta-potties (wearing appropriate PPE) throughout event.

Encourage customers to only touch items they intend to purchase

Sanitize shared resources (e.g., items involved in carnival games) after each use

Require vendors to follow CDC or the venue’s COVID-19 precautions

Evaluate whether perimeter fencing or other access precautions are necessary for safely managing attendee capacity and ingress/egress traffic flow due to CDC social distancing recommendations

Consider coordinating with local health department or other healthcare providers to offer COVID-19-related public health resources (e.g., on-site COVID-19 testing opportunities)

Consider making available to attendees cloth face coverings either for sale or at no-cost (e.g., could offer masks or, as supplies are available, personal-size hand sanitizer with event logo or brand)

Livestock Competitions and Events

Adjust entry submission protocols and judging procedures to minimize close contact between persons

Refer to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Guidance for Live Shows and Events

Guidelines for Other Attractions

Amusement parks and midways

Consult manufacturer’s specifications regarding resuming operation of amusement devices and rides after extended closure

If contracting with a mobile amusement and/or concessions operator, verify their sanitation protocols and other COVID-19 precautions

Work with operators and contractors to space out rides and booths, in consideration of social distancing recommendations and management of customer queues/lines. Limit mixing non-household or acquaintance groups on a ride unless appropriate physical distancing can be maintained

Performing arts and concert venues, theaters, and auditoriums

Follow guidelines for sanitizing multi-use equipment like microphones

Modify seating by blocking off seats or rows within a section to accommodate social distancing of at least 6 feet between individuals from different households or groups

Limit physical contact between ushers and guests. Ushers should wear face coverings

Maintain CDC-recommended distancing between performers and audience, particularly for vocal or other performances involving projected voices. Eliminate any performances or components in which performers go into the audience or audience members are encouraged to come on-stage

Zoos and aquariums

Avoid offering interactive experiences like animal encounters until advisable

Establish reduced capacity limits for, or do not open, indoor exhibits until advisable

Museums and historic sites

Use designated visitor traffic patterns where possible

Establish queuing distances and maximum grouping sizes throughout

If the venue utilizes docents, promote social distancing guidelines and limit physical contact between docents and guests. Docents should wear face coverings

Roller or ice skating rinks

Refer to Non-Contact Recreation Guidelines for any game/arcade activities offered on-site

For more information on guidelines for attractions and large events, click here.