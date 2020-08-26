Starbucks Slated for Former Franklin Wendy’s Location

A new Starbucks location will open in the former Wendy’s building at 601 Hillsboro Road in Franklin, confirmed a Starbucks spokesperson. In June 2019, Wendy’s closed its location at 601 Hillsboro Road.

This will bridge the gap between the downtown Franklin location and the Cool Springs store at Thoroughbred Village.

According to the Starbucks spokesperson, this location will offer customers a drive-thru and will have 25 employees.

The anticipated open date is Spring 2021.

While you wait, Starbucks announced the return of the PSL (Pumpkin Spice Latte) on August 25. Other additions to the fall menu include Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Salted Caramel Mocha, Salted Caramel Frappuccino, along with the pumpkin scone and pumpkin cream cheese muffin.