New Sprouts Opening on Nolensville Pike in South Nashville

A new Sprouts grocery store will open at 5821 Nolensville Pike in Nashville.
The grand opening celebration takes place Friday, January 20 – Sunday, January 22. Enjoy live music, FREE samples, exclusive offers and more all weekend long!
Schedule of Grand Opening Weekend Events
Friday, January 20
6:45am Ribbon Cutting
7:00am Doors open. First 200 in store shoppers receive a FREE reusable bag with free samples (while supplies last)
7:00am – 4:00pm Vendor Village
12:00pm – 2:00pm Live Music
Face painting, “guess the weight” contest, produce samples and education
Saturday, January 21
7:00am Doors open. First 200 in store shoppers receive a FREE reusable bag with free samples (while supplies last)
7:00am – 4:00pm Vendor Village
12:00pm – 2:00pm Live Radio Remote
Face painting, “guess the weight” contest, produce samples and education
Sunday, January 22
7:00am Doors open
7:00am – 4:00pm Vendor Village
12:00pm – 2:00pm Kids Activity
Face painting, “guess the weight” contest, produce samples and education
Sign up for a Sprouts account, and you will get 20% off your entire purchase, during grand opening weekend only. Click here for more information. You can also enter to win $500 in groceries.
Sprouts Farmers Market is an indoor, healthy grocery store inspired by farmers markets and our heritage which traces back to a single fruit stand in San Diego. Learn more about Sprouts’ history and stores here.