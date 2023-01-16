New Sprouts Opening on Nolensville Pike in South Nashville

A new Sprouts grocery store will open at 5821 Nolensville Pike in Nashville.

The grand opening celebration takes place Friday, January 20 – Sunday, January 22. Enjoy live music, FREE samples, exclusive offers and more all weekend long!

Schedule of Grand Opening Weekend Events Friday, January 20

6:45am Ribbon Cutting

7:00am Doors open. First 200 in store shoppers receive a FREE reusable bag with free samples (while supplies last)

7:00am – 4:00pm Vendor Village

12:00pm – 2:00pm Live Music

Face painting, “guess the weight” contest, produce samples and education

Saturday, January 21

7:00am Doors open. First 200 in store shoppers receive a FREE reusable bag with free samples (while supplies last)

7:00am – 4:00pm Vendor Village

12:00pm – 2:00pm Live Radio Remote

Face painting, “guess the weight” contest, produce samples and education

Sunday, January 22

7:00am Doors open

7:00am – 4:00pm Vendor Village

12:00pm – 2:00pm Kids Activity

Face painting, “guess the weight” contest, produce samples and education

Sign up for a Sprouts account, and you will get 20% off your entire purchase, during grand opening weekend only. Click here for more information. You can also enter to win $500 in groceries.

Sprouts Farmers Market is an indoor, healthy grocery store inspired by farmers markets and our heritage which traces back to a single fruit stand in San Diego. Learn more about Sprouts’ history and stores here.